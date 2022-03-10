World's Longest Car Breaks Its Own Record, Measures Over 100 Feet Long

The world's longest car broke its own record after it was restored by a dedicated museum owner, according to UPI.

The super limousine known as the American Dream, built by famous car customizer Jay Ohrberg in 1986, was remeasured and clocked in 100 feet and 1.5 inches. It was originally 60 feet long, according to Guinness World Records. After Ohrberg extended it to an even 100 feet (30.5 meters), the company officially recognized the stunning vehicle in 1986.

Once its initial fame died down, so did the love and care for the vehicle. Guiness Records say the huge limo sat in a New Jersey warehouse for years, riddled with rust and some of its parts falling into complete disrepair.

It wasn't until Michael Manning, owner of the Autoseum technical teaching museum in New York, decided to restore the iconic vehicle.

"I first found the car at an autobody show in New Jersey and it was garbage. It was covered in graffiti, the windows were broken, the tires were flat, but I fell in love with it anyway," Manning told Guinness World Records. "I said, 'I'm going to get this car and I'm going to bring it back and restore it.'"

The museum owner ran into some snafus on his journey to restore the American Dream, such as finding a new home for the vehicle. Eventually, Michael Dezer purchased the super limo after Manning listed it on eBay back in 2019.

Dezer is the owner of Dezerland Park Car Museum and Tourist Attractions in Orlando, Florida, where the American Dream currently resides.

"You really couldn't put it on the road because it's too long," Manning said. "It was built to be put on display." He also went down to Orlando to finish restoring the vehicle, which now comes with a helipad, swimming pool, a hot tub, and a putting green.

You can learn more about Manning's long journey to bring the American Dream back to its former glory here.