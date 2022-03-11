Family Finds Pound Of Weed Stashed In Birthday Present For 8-Year-Old Girl

A Georgia family was shocked when their eight-year-old daughter opened a birthday present and found a pound of weed inside. The girl thought she was getting a box of Slimygloop Squishy Chums but instead discovered several bags concealing the marijuana at the bottom of the box.

The girl's father said it smelled potent, and he immediately contacted the police. He told WAGA that his daughter didn't know what was inside.

"It did not contain what box said it contained," he told the news station. "My daughter's reaction was, 'dad got scammed, I got a bunch of leaves.'"

He said that a family friend purchased the toy at Found Fortunes, a store that buys items from government auctions and then resells them. Officials said they do not believe the employees at the store knew there were drugs inside the box and noted that it would be nearly impossible to track down who was responsible for swapping the toys and replacing them with marijuana.

"Whoever done it knew what they were doing. I think they need to be stopped. This shouldn't be happening. No child should open this up as a gift," the girl's father said.