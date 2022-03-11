Mayim Bialik Doesn't Hold Back About Fan Outrage Over 'Jeopardy' Change

Bialik addressed the comments during a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, pointing out that if the phase was actually a mistake it would've been stopped by producers.

"If it wasn't right, they would've had me redo it. I barely act alone ... there's so many things that we re-tape," Bialik said. "If it was literally not kosher there's a million producers, writers and researchers and they're all listening to me."

"I say things all the time where they'll be like, 'What? Do it again.'" she added, laughing. "So it's not like Mayim's going rogue! Everything is very carefully monitored. There's a thing in my ear, I promise."

Bialik also mentioned that the phrase was previously used by beloved late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek on specific occasions.

"I know it may not be the norm, but ... it was not not out of the norm," she says. "I will never do it again! Even if it's in this script, I will not say it."

Bialik, an actress best known for roles on Blossom and the Big Bang Theory, who also has a doctorate in neuroscience, said she's enjoyed her time as Jeopardy! host -- a duty she'll continue until at least through the end of Season 38 -- even despite the recent "Single Jeopardy" outrage.

"I love meeting all the contestants," Bialik said when asked by Yahoo about her favorite aspect of the gig. "I love to hear their stories. Some of them are academics, some of them are housewives and some of them are teachers. It's all different kinds of people who can hold information in a way that most of us cannot."