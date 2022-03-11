Rosalía Shares Harry Styles Texting Mishap: 'Your Texts Are Confusing'

Rosalía is set to be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and while in New York City she stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The "LA FAMA" singer had a funny story to tell Fallon about fellow musician, Harry Styles.

Last night (March 10), Rosalía recalled the time Harry Styles unintentionally texted somebody who had her old phone number. It started off with Styles sending Rosalía a screenshot of a text conversation, saying “Your texts are confusing." “This is so beautiful,” the conversation began - referring to Rosalía’s 2020 single “Dolerme.” However, Rosalía wasn't on the other end of this text. Whoever had the singer's old phone number played along responding, “I know my darling.” They then went back and forth with Styles: “Love it,” “Love you,” and “Love you toooooooo.”

The unknown texter later broke the truth to Styles, “Haha sorry. You’re wrong. I don’t know who you are,” to which Styles responded, “I’m confused.” They went on to further explain the situation and wrote to Styles “This number belongs to someone before. But now it’s my number. So don’t bother me anymore. Good night. Thanks.” The story got big laughs out of the audience.

See the full interview below.