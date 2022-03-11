Russia Expands Attacks In Ukraine, Targets Airport Near Polish Border

By Bill Galluccio

March 11, 2022

UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT
Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces launched a new phase of their invasion into Ukraine and are now targeting cities in the western half of the country. On Friday (March 11), Russia launched a series of airstrikes, including one that caused significant damage to the airport at Lutsk, which is just 70 miles from the Polish border. Ukrainian officials said that two people were killed and six others were injured in the attack.

Another airstrike targeted the military airfield at Ivano-Frankivsk.

Russian officials confirmed the strikes saying that "high-precision long-range weapons attacked Ukraine's military infrastructure."

"The military airfields in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankovsk were put out of action," they added.

The attacks were likely targeting Ukraine's MiG-29 fighter jets. In addition, attacking the airfields will make it more difficult for Ukraine to resupply its forces in the Eastern part of the country, where most of the fighting is occurring.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.