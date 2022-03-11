Six Spring Breakers Overdose On Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine In Florida

A group of six spring breakers overdosed on Thursday (March 10). When paramedics arrived at a rental home in Wilton Manors, Florida, they found multiple people on the front lawn suffering from cardiac arrest.

"There were multiple people in cardiac arrest in the front yard," Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan said. "Narcan was deployed as quickly as possible."

The victims were all rushed to the hospital. Officials said that one person had to be intubated and is in critical condition, while five others are in stable condition.

Officials determined that the group had ingested cocaine that was laced with fentanyl. While only four people took the cocaine, the other two victims were exposed to the drugs while giving their friends CPR.

"When they went down in cardiac arrest, two of their friends began doing CPR, and they were exposed from the drug contact from the fentanyl," Gollan said.

"It's extremely, extremely potent and can stop your heart, your respiration," he added.

About an hour after the incident, the Wilton Manors Police Department tweeted out a video warning about the dangers of using illicit drugs.

"It's spring break season in @WiltonManorsCty! WMPD wants to warn spring breakers about the dangers of using illicit drugs & to avoid mixing drugs with alcohol or other forms of drugs. Protect yourself from the dangers of Fentanyl," the department wrote.