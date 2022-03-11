Thomas Rhett's iHeartCountry Album Release Party: How To Watch

Thomas Rhett is releasing his new album, Where We Started, on April 1st, and the country star is celebrating big during his exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party just a few days later on April 4th.

Where We Started is Rhett's sixth full-length album following 2021's Country Again: Side A. The new project showcases 15 new songs, including his latest hit "Slow Down Summer," as well as guest appearances from Riley Green, Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, Russell Dickerson and Katy Perry — that latter of whom appears on the album's title track.

Hosted by Bobby Bones, during his intimate iHeartCountry Album Release Party, Thomas will open up about his new album and more in front of a live audience in Nashville.

One lucky fan will be able to win their way to Nashville to see the iHeartCountry Album Release Party with Thomas Rhett live in a new contest with iHeartRadio. The winner and a friend will fly to Nashville with roundtrip airfare and hotel stay, ride around town with a $200 gift card for ground transportation, and finally, enjoy the show with TR himself via two VIP tickets to the Album Release Party. Then, they'll head one with some signed Thomas Rhett merch! Just listen to your local iHeartMedia country station, and text to win when you hear the keywords to enter.