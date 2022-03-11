WATCH: Utah Police Completes DoorDash Delivery After Driver Was Arrested

By Dani Medina

March 11, 2022

Photo: Heber City Police Department/Facebook

A Utah police officer was tasked with finishing a food delivery order after the delivery driver was arrested.

In a video shared on social media, Heber City Police Officer Rogelio Carbajal took matters into his own hands when an individual, who was making a DoorDash delivery, was arrested. Heber City Police said:

"Following an incident where Heber City Officers were assisting on the arrest of an individual, Officer Carbajal saw, and later delivered a food delivery order that the driver had been in (route) to before the incident with police."

Heber City Police shared the video of the food delivery on Facebook, where Officer Carbajal walked up to the front door and asked the residents if they had ordered DoorDash. The woman was confused at first, but a man emerged and said the order was for him. Officer Carbajal then gave them their food order and said, "I'm not working DoorDash. The people that were bringing your food got caught up with us, so I came to deliver it, OK? Take it easy!"

You can watch the video below:

Heber City officer deliveres DoorDash

Following an incident where Heber City Officers were assisting on the arrest of an individual, Officer Carbajal saw, and later delivered a food delivery order that the driver had been in rout to before the incident with police.

Posted by Heber City Police Department on Wednesday, March 9, 2022
