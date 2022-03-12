Cowboys Trade Amari Cooper: Report

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns, sources confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport confirmed Dallas would receive a fifth-round pick and both teams would swap sixth-round picks in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

Earlier this month, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Cowboys were "likely" to release Cooper to make cap space.

Cooper, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, is due $20 million in fuly guaranteed money on March 20, the fifth day of the official new NFL year.

Dallas signed Cooper to a five-year, $100 million extension in March 2020, but designed the contract in a way in which it would only be penalized a small amount should it exit the deal after two seasons.