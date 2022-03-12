Cowboys Trade Amari Cooper: Report
By Jason Hall
March 12, 2022
The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns, sources confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport confirmed Dallas would receive a fifth-round pick and both teams would swap sixth-round picks in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.
Earlier this month, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Cowboys were "likely" to release Cooper to make cap space.
Cooper, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, is due $20 million in fuly guaranteed money on March 20, the fifth day of the official new NFL year.
Dallas signed Cooper to a five-year, $100 million extension in March 2020, but designed the contract in a way in which it would only be penalized a small amount should it exit the deal after two seasons.
It’s a 5th rounder going to Dallas and the two teams are swapping 6 rounders. https://t.co/LUfAijXZB8— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2022
Cowboys are “likely” to release WR Amari Copper by the start of the new league year, per league sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2022
The #Cowboys fielded calls all week from several teams. In the end, the salary was an issue. But the #Browns will now take on the entire contract, as Dallas felt someone would. https://t.co/JFxinHBbO8— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2022
Cooper recorded 865 yards and eight touchdowns on 68 receptions during 15 appearances, which included two 100-yard games during the first seven weeks and none in his final eight games of the 2021 NFL season.
The former University of Alabama standout was also limited to just two receptions in three games and three catches in one game, while also missing two games in 2021 after testing positive for COVID-19.