Cowboys Trade Amari Cooper: Report

By Jason Hall

March 12, 2022

Carolina Panthers v Dallas Cowboys
Photo: Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns, sources confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport confirmed Dallas would receive a fifth-round pick and both teams would swap sixth-round picks in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

Earlier this month, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Cowboys were "likely" to release Cooper to make cap space.

Cooper, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, is due $20 million in fuly guaranteed money on March 20, the fifth day of the official new NFL year.

Dallas signed Cooper to a five-year, $100 million extension in March 2020, but designed the contract in a way in which it would only be penalized a small amount should it exit the deal after two seasons.

Rapoport confirmed the Browns agreed to take on the remaining amount of Cooper's current contract.

"The #Cowboys fielded calls all week from several teams. In the end, the salary was an issue. But the #Browns will now take on the entire contract, as Dallas felt someone would," Rapoport tweeted.

Cooper recorded 865 yards and eight touchdowns on 68 receptions during 15 appearances, which included two 100-yard games during the first seven weeks and none in his final eight games of the 2021 NFL season.

The former University of Alabama standout was also limited to just two receptions in three games and three catches in one game, while also missing two games in 2021 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.