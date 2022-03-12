Drake Debuts New Protective Hairstyle And Shows Off Icy 'Certified' Chain

Champagne Papí has a new look!

In the late night hours on Friday (March 11), Drake showed off his crisp corn rows to his 104 million Instagram followers. The "Knife Talk" rapper posted two flicks of his new hairstyle to his Instagram story, giving fans a zoomed in looked at the fresh braids and some new ice.

The rapper and OVO mogul also rocked a blinged out Certified Lover Boy chain that featured an intricate ornate necklace and huge diamond-studded heart-shaped pendant with the title of his latest album inscribed inside.

The reveal comes after the "Way 2 Sexy" lyricist says he returned home from a vacation in Turks and Caicos and was greeted by harsh wintry weather. Drake gave a glimpse of his massive outdoor pool and patio, which is currently covered by snow –– and apparently geese.

"Definitely not in Turks anymore," he says while showing snowflakes continuing to fall. "Is that f––king geese?" he says suddenly, zooming in on a pair of birds who look all too comfortable int he wintry mix.