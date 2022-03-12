JLo's New 'Marry Me' Video Includes Subtle Appearance From Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez took the essence of her life outside out the limelight and put into her latest music video.



On Friday (March 11), the singer-actress released the dreamy visuals for her ballad "Marry Me" featuring Colombian singer Maluma, from her romantic comedy Marry Me co-starring Owen Wilson released last month.

For fans watching closely, you may have noticed the subtle appearance her real-life love Ben Affleck makes in the video. The 49-year-old Pearl Harbor actor cuddles up with JLo in bed, making her laugh. The two also hold each other's hands in the clip, though Ben's face is never shown.

This isn't the first JLo music video production Ben has starred in. In 2009, Ben appeared in her mega hit "Jenny From the Block," but his role was way less subtle.