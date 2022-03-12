JLo's New 'Marry Me' Video Includes Subtle Appearance From Ben Affleck
By Regina Park
March 12, 2022
Jennifer Lopez took the essence of her life outside out the limelight and put into her latest music video.
On Friday (March 11), the singer-actress released the dreamy visuals for her ballad "Marry Me" featuring Colombian singer Maluma, from her romantic comedy Marry Me co-starring Owen Wilson released last month.
For fans watching closely, you may have noticed the subtle appearance her real-life love Ben Affleck makes in the video. The 49-year-old Pearl Harbor actor cuddles up with JLo in bed, making her laugh. The two also hold each other's hands in the clip, though Ben's face is never shown.
This isn't the first JLo music video production Ben has starred in. In 2009, Ben appeared in her mega hit "Jenny From the Block," but his role was way less subtle.
In "Marry Me" JLo is seen recording in the studio, backstage after performances –– when the glittery heels finally come off. Clips show the entertainer at home, and even rehearsing with Maluma.
JLo curated the soundtrack for the film, and is a co-producer on the project, too. As far as the film, JLo previously told PEOPLE that starring in it was "really fun and cathartic" and that she had a good time "revealing a little something of what it's like living in the public eye."