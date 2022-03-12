PHOTO: Rare Wolverine Sighting At Yellowstone National Park

The Wolverine is the largest species of the mustelid (weasel) family, which also includes otters, ferrets and minks and Yellowstone National Park is typically the southernmost range in North America for the animal.

As noted, less than 10 wolverines are believed to live in the 2.2 million-acre national park.

Lyons said that his recent wolverine sighting was his first during more than 20 years working at and traveling in Yellowstone.