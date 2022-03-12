Your Next Uber Ride, Eats Order Will Include An Extra Fee - Here's Why

By Jason Hall

March 12, 2022

Uber app on an iPhone
Photo: Getty Images

Uber is adding a "temporary fuel surcharge" to its rideshare fares in an effort to reduce the burden of surging gas prices nationwide, the company announced in a news release on Friday (March 11).

Passengers will be charged either $0.45 or $0.55 for each trip, while Uber Eats customers will have a $0.35 or $0.45 additional fee on orders varying on their location.

The company said the surcharge went into effect on Friday and will run for 60 consecutive days, but it will continue to monitor gas prices to see if additional changes need to be made.

"It’s important to highlight that this surcharge is temporary and designed to try and keep earnings consistent during this difficult moment. Over the coming weeks, we plan to listen to your feedback," Uber wrote in a news release on Friday.

"Long term, we believe that the key to reducing the impact of gas prices on your earnings is to make the switch to an electric vehicle," the company added.

Uber said its offering incentives, discounts and partnerships to help drivers switch to electric vehicles as part of its initiative to become a zero-emissions platform which includes:

  • Higher earnings for drivers who drive battery electric vehicles
  • EV Purchase & rental discounts
  • Charging discounts

You can read more information in Uber's news release here.

