AJR Are Transforming A Beloved Children's Book Into A Broadway Musical

AJR makes theatrical music, so it's no surprise that the band would want to write music for Broadway. Now they have that chance. Variety recently announced that the beloved children's book Harold and the Purple Crayon was being adapted into a Broadway musical, and AJR's Jack and Ryan Met would compose new, original songs for the production.

“The first time I heard AJR, I was struck by the theatricality of their hit songs. To be collaborating with AJR in adapting a classic and beloved story as ‘Harold and the Purple Crayon’ into a modern musical is quite literally this fanboy’s dream come true,” Vivek J. Tiwary, Broadway producer and founder of Tiwary Entertainment Group, said in a statement.

The story follows Harold later in life, when he realizes some problems are too complex for even a magical crayon. “We adored ‘Harold and The Purple Crayon’ growing up, and we thought: ‘What if we saw Harold as a young adult, realizing that his problems are too profound to simply draw away?’” AJR explained. “Vivek’s incredible musical work and his passion for this idea made him the perfect partner for the reimagining of the classic story.”

The trio also took to Twitter to reveal the news. "Been waiting to announce this for a minute now. Big Broadway dreams slowly coming true" they wrote. See the announcement below.