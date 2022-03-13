Assistant Principal Fired For Reading 'I Need A New Butt' To Second Graders

An assistant principal at an elementary school in Mississippi has been fired after reading a book to students that administrators deemed inappropriate. Toby Price was hosting a Zoom with over 200 second-grade students at Gary Road Elementary in Byrum, but the guest reader didn't show up.

Price was told to read the students, so he grabbed I Need a New Butt, a children's book written by Dawn McMillan. The book is advertised as being for kids between the ages of six and 12 and is a favorite of Price's children.

"A young boy suddenly notices a big problem — his butt has a huge crack! So he sets off to find a new one. Will he choose an armor-plated butt? A rocket butt? A robot butt? Find out in this quirky tale of a tail, which features hilarious rhymes and delightful illustrations. Children and parents will love this book — no ifs, ands, or butts about it," a description of the book reads on Amazon.

Despite being written for kids in grades one through five, school officials were not happy that Price chose to read the book to students. Later that day, Price was called into a meeting with the district's superintendent, Delesicia Martin, and learned he was being placed on administrative leave.

Two days later, he was informed that he was being fired. Martin explained the firing in a letter, calling him "unprofessional" for selecting a book that "described butts in various colors, shapes, and sizes (example: fireproof, bulletproof, bomb-proof)."

"I expected a write-up," Price said, according to the New York Times. "I did not expect to get terminated. I cried the entire way home."

Price has gotten support from students, parents, and several groups, including PEN America. He plans to appeal his termination at a meeting later this month.

"I'm tired. I'm stressed. I'm overwhelmed," Price said. "I need to work."