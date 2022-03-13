Assistant Principal Fired For Reading 'I Need A New Butt' To Second Graders

By Bill Galluccio

March 13, 2022

Volunteer teacher reading to a class of preschool kids
Photo: Getty Images

An assistant principal at an elementary school in Mississippi has been fired after reading a book to students that administrators deemed inappropriateToby Price was hosting a Zoom with over 200 second-grade students at Gary Road Elementary in Byrum, but the guest reader didn't show up.

Price was told to read the students, so he grabbed I Need a New Butt, a children's book written by Dawn McMillan. The book is advertised as being for kids between the ages of six and 12 and is a favorite of Price's children.

"A young boy suddenly notices a big problem — his butt has a huge crack! So he sets off to find a new one. Will he choose an armor-plated butt? A rocket butt? A robot butt? Find out in this quirky tale of a tail, which features hilarious rhymes and delightful illustrations. Children and parents will love this book — no ifs, ands, or butts about it," a description of the book reads on Amazon.

Despite being written for kids in grades one through five, school officials were not happy that Price chose to read the book to students. Later that day, Price was called into a meeting with the district's superintendent, Delesicia Martin, and learned he was being placed on administrative leave.

Two days later, he was informed that he was being fired. Martin explained the firing in a letter, calling him "unprofessional" for selecting a book that "described butts in various colors, shapes, and sizes (example: fireproof, bulletproof, bomb-proof)." 

"I expected a write-up," Price said, according to the New York Times. "I did not expect to get terminated. I cried the entire way home."

Price has gotten support from students, parents, and several groups, including PEN America. He plans to appeal his termination at a meeting later this month.

"I'm tired. I'm stressed. I'm overwhelmed," Price said. "I need to work."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.