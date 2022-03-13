BTS Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of Their Seoul Concert Rehearsal

BTS has been putting in work gearing up for their three-day Permission to Dance live concert series in Seoul. The K-pop superstars took fans behind the scenes over the weekend, giving an up-close look at how they get ready to blaze the stage.

In a brief video clip, the "Butter" heartthrobs can be seen bundled up, rehearsing their hit "Black Swan." The person behind the camera –– who fans says is BTS member Jin –– even got in on the action, completing the choreography and all while working the lens.

BTS fans –– aka members of the BTS Army –– have posted their own videos of BTS rehearsals, only they've been from outside of the Seoul Olympic Stadium, where they've caught the sound of the seven-member group practicing.