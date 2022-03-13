BTS Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of Their Seoul Concert Rehearsal
By Regina Park
March 13, 2022
BTS has been putting in work gearing up for their three-day Permission to Dance live concert series in Seoul. The K-pop superstars took fans behind the scenes over the weekend, giving an up-close look at how they get ready to blaze the stage.
In a brief video clip, the "Butter" heartthrobs can be seen bundled up, rehearsing their hit "Black Swan." The person behind the camera –– who fans says is BTS member Jin –– even got in on the action, completing the choreography and all while working the lens.
BTS fans –– aka members of the BTS Army –– have posted their own videos of BTS rehearsals, only they've been from outside of the Seoul Olympic Stadium, where they've caught the sound of the seven-member group practicing.
BTS' Permission to Dance on Stage concerts kicked off on Thursday (March 10) and continued Saturday (March 12) and will wrap up Sunday (March 13). The March 10 and March 13 dates are set to be live streamed for BTS Army members who can't make the shows in person.
The March 12 date was broadcasted in theaters around the world. During that show, a video captured the moment Junkook motioned a lucky fan to throw a flower on stage which he expertly caught. Check it out below.
GOSH Junkook is telling the army to throw flower at him 😭😭😭— BTS L¡ve Stream!n L¡nks (@BTSLiveStreamin) March 12, 2022
pic.twitter.com/4loCqWultS