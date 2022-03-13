Kanye West Goes On Video Rant About Co-Parenting With Kim Kardashian
By Regina Park
March 13, 2022
Kanye West, now known as Ye, took to Instagram Sunday morning (March 13) to air out some grievances he has co-parenting with his ex, Kim Kardashian.
"Hey everybody, I just got off the phone with Kim," the "Praise God" rapper begins his first of two Instagram videos. "I told her to stop antagonizing me with this TikTok thing ... I am her father. I know y'all don't respect fathers, and the idea of family and media tries to promote something."
"I'm not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney. I have a say so," he added.
Ye's referring to his very public stance against his oldest daughter, North West, from being on the TikTok platform. The 8-year-old has made multiple appearances on the app, most recently alongside her mom and cousin Penelope.
"No more TikTok," Ye captioned the post.
In a second post, Ye explains that he planned to have all of his kids at the DONDA 2 release in Miami, but found out North wouldn't be there only after boarding a plane to head to the event.
"So when we had the DONDA 2 release in Miami, I got a flight for all my kids to come from Calabasas to Miami," Ye says in the clip, explaining that "an assistant" confirmed that the kids would be there on the flight.
"When the plane took off, I got a text from Kim that said, 'North won't be on the plane.' You see is the type of stuff that's just like the Chicago birthday party," he went on, referencing the birthday celebration he claims he wasn't invited too earlier this year.
"North wasn’t aloud to go to DONDA2 or to the Dovs basketball game now the kids are not allowed to go to Sunday Service," Ye captioned the second video.
Ye and Kim are currently in the midst of a fierce divorce battle, with a judge recently declaring the SKIMS founder legally single. Kim also took her new relationship with comedian Pete Davidson to Instagram, posting a PDA-filled photo of them together.