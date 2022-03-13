Kanye West, now known as Ye, took to Instagram Sunday morning (March 13) to air out some grievances he has co-parenting with his ex, Kim Kardashian.

"Hey everybody, I just got off the phone with Kim," the "Praise God" rapper begins his first of two Instagram videos. "I told her to stop antagonizing me with this TikTok thing ... I am her father. I know y'all don't respect fathers, and the idea of family and media tries to promote something."

"I'm not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney. I have a say so," he added.

Ye's referring to his very public stance against his oldest daughter, North West, from being on the TikTok platform. The 8-year-old has made multiple appearances on the app, most recently alongside her mom and cousin Penelope.

"No more TikTok," Ye captioned the post.