Noel Gallagher Explains Why Bands Like Oasis Can't Exist Today

Noel Gallagher is known for his (sometimes absurd) hot takes, and his latest is an explanation why he doesn't think a band like Oasis could exist today. Before you roll your eyes, it has nothing to do with talent and everything to do with the fact the singer-songwriter doesn't believe working class kids like he and his brother would be able to afford to start a group in 2022.

"Working class kids can't afford to do it now, because guitars are expensive, there's no rehearsal rooms. They've all been turned into wine bars and flats," he told The Daily Mirror.

Gallagher continued by pointing out that there are "loads of middle class bands" with members who wear guitars "as opposed to playing them," but argued that "four or five guys from a council estate can't afford guitars."

To prove his point, the High Flying Birds frontman questioned the status of young acts these days, asking: "Where are the 14-year-olds in bands now?"

As for Oasis, Noel and his brother Liam seem to be on good enough terms that they teamed up to release a documentary about the band's legendary Knebworth shows in 1996; however, chances of a reunion are slim to none (unless they tour with a Liam hologram).