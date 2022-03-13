Rihanna Slays In Silver Belly Chain At Beauty Event
By Regina Park
March 13, 2022
Rihanna continued her reign over bold maternity fashion choices over the weekend, arriving at an Ulta Beauty event Saturday night (March 12) in a daring dazzling get-up.
The 34-year-old mommy-to-be stunned the crowd in a silver glittery full-length skirt paired with an elegant long-sleeved silver-grey cropped top that put her pregnant belly on full display. The "Work" singer accessorized her baby bump, sporting a bold, iced-out belly chain which matched her giant diamond earrings.
The FENTY Beauty mogul recently announced her makeup brand will now be available at Ulta stores everywhere.
"Mama came through at @ultabeauty with that #FENTYFACE and glow on 💯😍 @badgalriri" the official FENTY Beauty Instagram account captioned the Barbadian beauty's entrance into the event.
Rih has been killing the maternity looks after announcing that she's expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky earlier this year. At Fashion Week in Paris and Milan, the "Umbrella" songstress took things up a notch, sporting mesh and leather form-fitting ensembles that showcase her growing belly.
Fans have been here for all the looks and Rih's continued trendsetting fashion moves. Check out some more of the singer's looks below.