Rihanna Slays In Silver Belly Chain At Beauty Event

Rihanna continued her reign over bold maternity fashion choices over the weekend, arriving at an Ulta Beauty event Saturday night (March 12) in a daring dazzling get-up.

The 34-year-old mommy-to-be stunned the crowd in a silver glittery full-length skirt paired with an elegant long-sleeved silver-grey cropped top that put her pregnant belly on full display. The "Work" singer accessorized her baby bump, sporting a bold, iced-out belly chain which matched her giant diamond earrings.

The FENTY Beauty mogul recently announced her makeup brand will now be available at Ulta stores everywhere.

"Mama came through at @ultabeauty with that #FENTYFACE and glow on 💯😍 @badgalriri" the official FENTY Beauty Instagram account captioned the Barbadian beauty's entrance into the event.