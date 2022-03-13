Tom Brady Returning For 23rd NFL Season

Tom Brady announced his decision to return for his 23rd NFL season Sunday (March 13), effectively ending his recent retirement plans.

"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG," Brady shared on his verified Twitter account.