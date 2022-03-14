3 Oregon Cities Among The Best Places To Retire On The West Coast

By Zuri Anderson

March 14, 2022

Retired Couple Sitting Outdoors At Home Having Morning Coffee Together
Photo: Getty Images

Finding the right location is important when it comes to retirement plans. Cities and towns can be all the more appealing depending on the region and its perks, such as the West Coast.

"There, you can find natural beauty, bustling cities, good hospitals, comfortable weather, and much more," according to Stacker. "But what areas of California, Washington, and Oregon are best for retirees? Wonder no more: Stacker has compiled a list of the 50 best places to retire on the West Coast."

Out of those 50 places, three spots in Oregon made the list! Here they are plus what writers say about the locations:

Lincoln Beach

"The seaside location of Lincoln Beach offers gorgeous stretches of beach, waterfalls, parks, and lighthouses. Those looking for a bit of excitement can head over to nearby Newport for the casino and resorts."

Raleigh Hills

"It may be just a 10-minute drive from Beaverton, but this unincorporated area feels like a world away. Fewer than 6,000 people live in Raleigh Hills. It’s home to a golf course, affordable homes, and the verdant open spaces common in Oregon."

Harbor

"Harbor is located near the southern Oregon border and just across the Chetco river from Brookings, Oregon. The area remains warmer than surrounding areas, and has become known as the Easter lily capital of the world due in part to its favorable growing conditions. Outdoor activities abound for anyone interested in fishing, hiking, sailing, or the like."

Click here to check out Stacker's full list.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.