3 Oregon Cities Among The Best Places To Retire On The West Coast

Finding the right location is important when it comes to retirement plans. Cities and towns can be all the more appealing depending on the region and its perks, such as the West Coast.

"There, you can find natural beauty, bustling cities, good hospitals, comfortable weather, and much more," according to Stacker. "But what areas of California, Washington, and Oregon are best for retirees? Wonder no more: Stacker has compiled a list of the 50 best places to retire on the West Coast."

Out of those 50 places, three spots in Oregon made the list! Here they are plus what writers say about the locations:

Lincoln Beach

"The seaside location of Lincoln Beach offers gorgeous stretches of beach, waterfalls, parks, and lighthouses. Those looking for a bit of excitement can head over to nearby Newport for the casino and resorts."

Raleigh Hills

"It may be just a 10-minute drive from Beaverton, but this unincorporated area feels like a world away. Fewer than 6,000 people live in Raleigh Hills. It’s home to a golf course, affordable homes, and the verdant open spaces common in Oregon."

Harbor

"Harbor is located near the southern Oregon border and just across the Chetco river from Brookings, Oregon. The area remains warmer than surrounding areas, and has become known as the Easter lily capital of the world due in part to its favorable growing conditions. Outdoor activities abound for anyone interested in fishing, hiking, sailing, or the like."

