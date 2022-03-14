6ix9ine Admits He's "Struggling To Make Ends Meet"

Despite his social media fame and past success in the music industry, 6ix9ine is reportedly not making enough to sustain his lifestyle.

According to a report Complex published on Sunday, March 13, the Dummy Boy rapper is currently going through litigation for a civil lawsuit he was hit with back in December. 6ix9ine was named in the suit after the plaintiffs, Seketha Wonzer and Kevin Dozier, said the rapper stood by as his Nine Trey Gangster Bloods attacked them in April 2018 after they believed the victims were associated with J. Prince's Rap-a-Lot Records. 6ix9ine previously pleaded guilty to the charge during his racketeering trial. In a sworn statement to the judge, the "Gummo" spitta revealed the status of his once-viral career.

“Right now, I am struggling to make ends meet. I do not know if I will ever command the kind of advances I was paid before my arrest, and my career stalled,” 6ix9ine claimed according to the legal documents.

The rapper, born Daniel Hernandez, continued by confirming that his record deal with Ten Thousand Projects, which was valued at $10 million, had expired as of February. He also lost a merchandise deal. He did claim that he received advances from both deals, but does not receive any royalties. In his sworn statement, 6ix9ine asserted that he could be forced into bankruptcy if the verdict of this case doesn't pan out well for him.

“It will surely bankrupt me in a way from which I will never recover to the permanent detriment and hardship of the family members who rely upon me,” he said.

Once upon a time, 6ix9ine commanded the charts with releases like "Gummo" and "Kooda." His debut album Dummy Boy, which features Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Lil Baby, Gunna, Tory Lanez, Anuel AA and more, actually debuted at the No. 2 spot of the Billboard 200 chart in 2018. Following the end of his home confinement sentence in 2020, 6ix9ine dropped his second album TattleTales, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. The rapper hasn't released music since his 2021 track "Zaza."