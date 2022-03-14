Benny The Butcher Wants Griselda To Drop 'WWCD 2' By The End of 2022

Benny The Butcher just dropped his highly-anticipated album Tana Talk 4, but he's already looking to the future for his next release. As far as upcoming projects goes, the Buffalo, NY native would like reconnect with Griselda to drop the sequel to the label's popular debut album.

In interview XXL published on Monday, March 14, Benny explained why he feels that the fourth installment of his beloved series will stand above other contenders in every conversation about 2022's "album of the year." Later on in the interview, Benny, who's currently signed to Def Jam Recordings, revealed that he's ready to reunite with Griselda, which comprises of Benny, Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine, for a sequel to the group's first studio album, WWCD.

“I can’t wait until I get that phone call and say we’re working on WWCD 2,” Benny told XXL. "I think that’s only right. I think that’s some shit that should come at the end of the year.”

WWCD, which stands for What Would 'ChineGun Do, is the group's debut album via Shady Records. Named in part after Benny's late half brother/Conway's cousin, the album contains 13 songs with features from Raekwon, Eminem, 50 Cent and more. Despite the "Johnny P's Caddy" rapper moving on to Def Jam and Conway's recent exit from the label, Benny still reps Griselda to the fullest and wants the group to keep growing as artists.

"I'ma always be part of Griselda," Benny asserted. "They think me or Conway not contractually Griselda, they think it's smoke with each other. We're doing business, man. We're growing further as artists, as men, as execs in the game, you nah I'm sayin?"

Benny also touched on the advice JAY-Z gave before his new album dropped. Watch the full interview here.