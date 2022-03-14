Braves Make Blockbuster Trade; What It Means For Freddie Freeman's Future

The Atlanta Braves made a blockbuster trade Monday (March 14) that likely signals the end of longtime first baseman Freddie Freeman's tenure with the team.

Atlanta acquired first baseman Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for catcher Shea Langeliers, outfielder Cristian Pache, right-handed pitcher Ryan Cusick and right-handed pitcher Joey Estes.

The move comes amid Freeman's free agency and reports that the 2020 NL MVP has received strong interest from the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays.

Olson, 27, an Atlanta native, is coming off his first career All-Star appearance during the 2021 season, which saw him hit for a career-best .271 average, 39 home runs and 111 RBI.

The Braves confirmed the trade on their verified Twitter account Monday (March 14).