Frontier Airlines Adds 4 Direct Flights Out Of Denver International Airport

By Zuri Anderson

March 14, 2022

Frontier Airlines just announced over two dozen new direct flights, and some of those routes will serve Denver International Airport (DIA), according to local journalist Brittany Anas.

Starting this spring, the low-cost carrier will have four, non-stop routes departing from DIA. These destinations reportedly include:

  • Providence, Rhode Island: Beginning April 28 with routes three times a week.
  • Huntsville, Alabama: Beginning April 29 with routes twice a week.
  • Harrisburg, Pennsylvania: Beginning April 29 with routes twice a week.
  • Rochester, New York: Beginning May 27 with routes three times a week.

Anas also provided more details on an ongoing special to celebrate the new flight routes:

"Frontier will offer $99 introductory fares for flights to Providence, Huntsville, Harrisburg and Rochester. Fares must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. MST on March 15, 2022. The fares are only available at FlyFrontier.com to members of “Discount Den,” which costs $99.99 to join for the inaugural year and $59.99 annually in subsequent years."

This news comes after Frontier's parent company agreed to purchase Spirit Airlines, another budget-friendly carrier, in February. If the $6.6 billion merger is successful, it would create the country's fifth-largest airline. However, this purchase has also faced pushback. Some officials have called upon the U.S. Transportation Office to investigate the merger before it's finalized.

