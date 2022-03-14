Incubus Is Going On Tour With Another Iconic '90s Band

By Katrina Nattress

March 14, 2022

Incubus Performs At Glen Helen Amphitheater
Photo: Getty Images North America

Incubus is heading on tour, and they're bringing another iconic band with them: Sublime with Rome.

"Summerrrrrr timeeee!!! Can’t wait to see you and your city with @SublimeWithRome and @theaquadolls," wrote on Twitter about the tour announcement. "we just announced our Summer tour…the vibes are already 10/10," they wrote in a subsequent tweet.

The tour kicks off July 24 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and makes stops throughout the United States before ending September 3 in Bend, Oregon. The Aquadolls will also be opening all dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday (March 18) at 10am local time. Get more info on Incubus' official website.

See the tour announcement and a full list of dates below.

Incubus 2022 Tour Dates

07/24 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

07/26 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

07/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

07/29 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

07/30 – Doswell, VA @ AfterHours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park

07/31 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/02 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Heath Amphitheater at Lakeview

08/03 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/05 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

08/06 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

08/07 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

08/09 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/10 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/12 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

08/13 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

08/14 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago

08/16 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP**

08/17 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

08/19 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/20 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

08/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

08/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

08/26 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/27 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

08/28 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/01 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

09/03 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Incubus
