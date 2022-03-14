Incubus Is Going On Tour With Another Iconic '90s Band
By Katrina Nattress
March 14, 2022
Incubus is heading on tour, and they're bringing another iconic band with them: Sublime with Rome.
"Summerrrrrr timeeee!!! Can’t wait to see you and your city with @SublimeWithRome and @theaquadolls," wrote on Twitter about the tour announcement. "we just announced our Summer tour…the vibes are already 10/10," they wrote in a subsequent tweet.
The tour kicks off July 24 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and makes stops throughout the United States before ending September 3 in Bend, Oregon. The Aquadolls will also be opening all dates.
Tickets go on sale Friday (March 18) at 10am local time. Get more info on Incubus' official website.
See the tour announcement and a full list of dates below.
Summerrrrrr timeeee!!! Can’t wait to see you and your city with @SublimeWithRome and @theaquadolls pic.twitter.com/ABQ1YBkYeD— Incubus (@IncubusBand) March 14, 2022
Incubus 2022 Tour Dates
07/24 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
07/26 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
07/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
07/29 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
07/30 – Doswell, VA @ AfterHours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park
07/31 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
08/02 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Heath Amphitheater at Lakeview
08/03 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
08/05 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
08/06 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
08/07 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
08/09 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/10 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/12 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater
08/13 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis
08/14 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago
08/16 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP**
08/17 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
08/19 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/20 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
08/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
08/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
08/26 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
08/27 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
08/28 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/01 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
09/03 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater