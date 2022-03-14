Incubus Is Going On Tour With Another Iconic '90s Band

Incubus is heading on tour, and they're bringing another iconic band with them: Sublime with Rome.

"Summerrrrrr timeeee!!! Can’t wait to see you and your city with @SublimeWithRome and @theaquadolls," wrote on Twitter about the tour announcement. "we just announced our Summer tour…the vibes are already 10/10," they wrote in a subsequent tweet.

The tour kicks off July 24 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and makes stops throughout the United States before ending September 3 in Bend, Oregon. The Aquadolls will also be opening all dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday (March 18) at 10am local time. Get more info on Incubus' official website.

See the tour announcement and a full list of dates below.