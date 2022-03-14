Lenny Kravitz Praises Daughter Zoë For Hosting 'SNL': See His Sweet Message

It doesn't matter how famous you and your offspring are, when your kid hits a milestone you're going to gush over it. Lenny Kravitz' latest Proud Dad moment came over the weekend when his daughter Zoë Kravitz hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time. After the show aired, Lenny took to Instagram to share a sweet message praising his little girl.

"To see you shine in the same building where your grandparents met and worked was surreal," he captioned a pair of photos of himself and Zoë backstage at Studio 8H. "You were perfection. I love you endlessly."

Lenny referenced his late parents, television producer Sy Kravitz and actress Roxie Roker, who first met as NBC employees at 30 Rockefeller Center.

See his post below.