Manhunt Underway For Suspect Who Gunned Down Homeless People In NYC, D.C.

A massive multi-state manhunt is underway for a suspect accused of shooting homeless people in cold blood in New York City and Washington, D.C. The first incident occurred on March 3, when the suspect shot a man in D.C.'s Fifth District around 4 a.m.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect struck again five days later, shooting another person in the same section of D.C. That victim also survived the attack.

On March 9, the suspect shot and killed a homeless man.

After the fatal shooting, the suspect is believed to have traveled to New York City, where on March 12, he shot two people. The first victim was shot in the arm and survived, while the second victim was found dead with gunshot wounds to his head and neck. According to the New York Times, investigators are looking into the murder of another homeless person who was killed during a vigil for the previous victims. Their cause of death has not been determined, and it is unclear if the death is related to the spree of cold-blooded shootings.

"Our homeless population is one of our most vulnerable, and an individual [preying] on them as they sleep is an exceptionally heinous crime. We will use every tool, every technique, and every partner to bring the killer to justice," NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell said in a joint statement with Washington D.C.'s Chief of Police Robert J. Contee III.

Officials are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to track down the suspected killer.