Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former First-Round Quarterback
By Jason Hall
March 14, 2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly found a new quarterback.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports the Steelers have reached an agreement on a two-year deal with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed.
Trubisky, a former No. 2 overall pick, is expected to start for Pittsburgh in the absence of retired longtime starter Ben Roethlisberger.
Trubisky made 50 career starts during his five seasons with the Chicago Bears, finishing with a 29-21 QB record, as well as throwing for 10,609 yards, 64 touchdowns and 37 interceptions on 1,010 of 1,577 passing, while also recording 1,057 yards and eight touchdowns on 190 rushing attempts.
The former University of North Carolina standout spent the 2021 season as a backup for the Buffalo Bills and was expected to be a top target for the New York Giants, who hired former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach in January.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler confirmed Trubisky was deciding between the Steelers and Giants and "was looking for the best chance to get back on the field as a starter and win games."
Last month, Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline reported Trubisky, as well as Teddy Bridgewater and Jameis Winston, were potential free agency options for the Steelers this offseason.
Pauline also acknowledged reports of the Steelers targeting projected first-round quarterback Malik Willis in the 2022 NFL Draft, though "cannot confirm" the reports.
The NFL's legal tampering period began on Monday (March 14), allowing teams to negotiate and reach agreements with free agents.