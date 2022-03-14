Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former First-Round Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly found a new quarterback.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports the Steelers have reached an agreement on a two-year deal with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed.

Trubisky, a former No. 2 overall pick, is expected to start for Pittsburgh in the absence of retired longtime starter Ben Roethlisberger.

Trubisky made 50 career starts during his five seasons with the Chicago Bears, finishing with a 29-21 QB record, as well as throwing for 10,609 yards, 64 touchdowns and 37 interceptions on 1,010 of 1,577 passing, while also recording 1,057 yards and eight touchdowns on 190 rushing attempts.