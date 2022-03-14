Pregnant Woman And Baby Die Following Russia's Attack On Ukrainian Hospital

A pregnant mother and her newborn baby died following the Russian attack on a maternity hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol last week. The woman suffered a crushed pelvis and a detached hip in the blast and was rushed to another hospital. Surgeon Timur Marin told a Ukrainian news outlet that doctors delivered the baby via a cesarean section, but the baby showed "no signs of life."

"While she was being resuscitated and the anti-shock measures were being taken, we performed a cesarean section and took a child with no signs of life. The child's resuscitation for more than half an hour did not work. Resuscitation of the mother for half an hour or more -- without any results. They both died," Marin told a Ukrainian television station, according to CNN.

When the woman realized she was losing her baby, she screamed, "Kill me now."

Doctors were unable to get the woman's name. Her father and husband claimed her body, so she did not end up in one of the mass graves used for victims killed in the war.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov initially claimed that the hospital had been evacuated and was being used as a staging ground for Ukrainian soldiers. However, several hours after his comments, Russian officials backtracked and denied that Russian forces bombed the hospital.