Shawn Mendes Shares Preview Of New Music: Watch

It looks like Shawn Mendes has new music in the works. The "Treat You Better Singer" took to TikTok today (March 14) to share a clip of what seems to be a new song.

In the video, Shawn is seen in a car nodding his head along to the muffled song that is playing on someone else's phone. The video then transports us to Shawn in the studio playing the guitar, with the song increasing in quality. Captioned with a simple eyes emoji, it's clear that there's new music to look out for. Fans responded with praise and excitement for the new song, asking him to release it immediately.



Watch the video below.