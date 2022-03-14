Shawn Mendes Shares Preview Of New Music: Watch
By Yashira C.
March 15, 2022
It looks like Shawn Mendes has new music in the works. The "Treat You Better Singer" took to TikTok today (March 14) to share a clip of what seems to be a new song.
In the video, Shawn is seen in a car nodding his head along to the muffled song that is playing on someone else's phone. The video then transports us to Shawn in the studio playing the guitar, with the song increasing in quality. Captioned with a simple eyes emoji, it's clear that there's new music to look out for. Fans responded with praise and excitement for the new song, asking him to release it immediately.
Watch the video below.
The singer's last album Wonder was released in 2020. He announced a documentary titled In Wonder, which chronicled the past few years of his life, that same year, and it was released on Netflix. A concert film titled, "Shawn Mendes: Live in Concert", was also released on Netflix that year. Shawn will embark on his Wonder world tour starting this summer and continuing into 2023 - with stops in major North American cities such as Los Angeles, New York City, and Philadelphia, as well as major European cities including Madrid, Prague, London, and Dublin.