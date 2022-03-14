Squatters Occupy Mansion Of Russian Billionaire Oleg Deripaska

A group of squatters occupied the London home of Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska and hung a Ukrainian flag and giant banners off the balcony early Monday (March 14) morning. One of the signs said, "This property has been liberated," while the other was in Ukrainian and had the words "Putin Go F*** Yourself" written in English as well.

Deripaska was one of seven Russian oligarchs sanctioned by the UK government following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It is unclear how the squatters managed to reach the balcony, but they claimed "it required climbing skills" and "squatters' magic."

While none of the five squatters are from Ukraine, they told The Guardian that Deripaska's "mansion will serve as a center for refugee support for Ukrainians and people of all nations and ethnicities." They also cited a history of human rights abuses, including bombings in Syria.

"This is not ordinary squatting, this is property liberation," one of the squatters said.

Officers in riot gear responded to the property but said they were "satisfied" that none of the squatters were inside. Officials said they will continue to engage with the group, who said they will not leave voluntarily. The protesters said they would barricade themselves inside if the police attempt to remove them by force.