This Georgia Restaurant Was Named The Best BBQ In The State

Barbecue is one of the most popular types of food, especially during the warmer months of the year.

Most people don't have time to whip out their grills and make delicious homemade BBQ, so going to one of the most popular BBQ joints around is the next best thing.

Luckily, using information from its readers, Southern Living released a list of the south's best barbecue in each state for 2022.

So, where in Georgia can you find the best BBQ?

Wiley's Championship BBQ in Savannah.