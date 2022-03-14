This Georgia Restaurant Was Named The Best BBQ In The State
By Hannah DeRuyter
March 14, 2022
Barbecue is one of the most popular types of food, especially during the warmer months of the year.
Most people don't have time to whip out their grills and make delicious homemade BBQ, so going to one of the most popular BBQ joints around is the next best thing.
Luckily, using information from its readers, Southern Living released a list of the south's best barbecue in each state for 2022.
So, where in Georgia can you find the best BBQ?
Here is what Southern Living had to say about Wiley's Championship BBQ:
"In 2008, successful caterer and competition barbecue cook Wiley McCrary opened his popular Savannah restaurant. McCrary has since passed away, but big platters of pulled pork, brisket, and smoked chicken are still the main draw today, and fans rave about the nachos — house-made potato chips loaded with pulled pork, gooey cheese, jalapeños, and tangy barbecue sauce."
