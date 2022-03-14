This Georgia Restaurant Was Named The Best BBQ In The State

By Hannah DeRuyter

March 14, 2022

Close up of a Texas pulled pork bbq burger and a falafel outdoors
Photo: Getty Images

Barbecue is one of the most popular types of food, especially during the warmer months of the year.

Most people don't have time to whip out their grills and make delicious homemade BBQ, so going to one of the most popular BBQ joints around is the next best thing.

Luckily, using information from its readers, Southern Living released a list of the south's best barbecue in each state for 2022.

So, where in Georgia can you find the best BBQ?

Wiley's Championship BBQ in Savannah.

Here is what Southern Living had to say about Wiley's Championship BBQ:

"In 2008, successful caterer and competition barbecue cook Wiley McCrary opened his popular Savannah restaurant. McCrary has since passed away, but big platters of pulled pork, brisket, and smoked chicken are still the main draw today, and fans rave about the nachos — house-made potato chips loaded with pulled pork, gooey cheese, jalapeños, and tangy barbecue sauce."

To see the best BBQ restaurant in each southern state, click here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.