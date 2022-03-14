YUNGBLUD Reveals What Song He Would Take To His 'Grave'

YUNGBLUD's latest single "The Funeral" may be his most personal yet, and over the weekend he shared a video message with fans on Instagram explaining exactly what the song means to him.

"I spent the last 18 months really grappling with who I wanna be. I’ve felt a little bit like a hypocrite lately because I spent the past four years telling people to be unapologetically themselves and not really care about what people think, but I think that I really needed to tell that to myself," he admitted. "I felt a lot of pressure; I questioned myself a lot; but by writing this song, it kinda distilled what the next phase of my life, not just my career, was gonna be."

"This song is literally me listing off everything I’m insecure about, because I think if you come to terms with what you don’t like about yourself, and you own it, nobody can say anything about you that you haven’t said yourself," the rockstar continued. "This song is literally about ego, death, abandonment, rebirth — about dancing on my own f**king grave and kinda inviting everybody to dance on it with me, with you, and if you’re the only one dancing then that’s cool too."

"I think with this music, I genuinely got to a point in my life I had to look myself in the mirror and go, You might not be around forever. How do you genuinely want to be remembered?" he added. "And like if you get hit by a car tomorrow and you get to sing one song before you become f**king worm food, would this song be it? And truthfully, yeah it would. I would take this song to my grave."

YUNGBLUD released "The Funeral" on Friday (March 11) with a video that features cameos from Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. Watch the video here and see his message below.