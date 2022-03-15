Another U.S. Journalist Killed In Ukraine In Russian Attack

A second U.S. journalist has been killed in Ukraine by Russian forces. Veteran Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed in the village of Horenka, which is just outside of Kyiv when his vehicle came under fire. Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova also died in the attack.

Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall was also in the vehicle and had to be hospitalized.

"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share the news this morning regarding our beloved cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski," Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said.

"Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for FOX News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us," she added. "His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched."

Last December, Fox News honored Zakrzewski as an "Unsung Hero" for his work documenting warzones.

"Pierre was a constant in all of our international coverage. I, like countless others, always felt an extra sense of reassurance when arriving on the scene and seeing him with camera in hand," Fox News president and executive editor Jay Wallace said. "The legacy of his positive spirit, boundless energy, and eye for the story will carry on."

Over the weekend, former New York Times journalist Brent Renaud was killed by Russian forces at a checkpoint in the city Irpin. Renaud was photographing refugees trying to flee the war when soldiers started shooting at the vehicle he was in. American journalist Juan Arredondo was also injured in the attack.