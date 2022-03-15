Bella Hadid Reveals Why She Regrets Getting A Nose Job When She Was 14

Hadid has rejected all claims, telling Vogue: “People think I fully f***ed with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me. Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called—it’s face tape! The oldest trick in the book. I’ve had this impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn’t deserve any of this. People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I’ve always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me.”

Hadid also opened up about her depression and anxiety, how others’ impressions of her have impacted her, her efforts in therapy, her spirituality, saying “no” more often — particularly when she’s “never missed a job, canceled a job (or) was late to a job” in seven years — and other deep conversation points. Read her full story in Vogue here.