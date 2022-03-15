Cargo Ship Runs Aground In U.S. A Year After Sister Ship Blocked Suez Canal

A 1,095-foot cargo ship ran aground Maryland's Chesapeake Bay, nearly a year after another vessel owned by the same company blocked the Suez Canal.

The Ever Forward departed from the Port of Baltimore on Sunday night and got stuck on a sandbar. According to the Chesapeake Bay Magazine, the cargo ship draws about 42.6 feet of water but is stuck in an area with a depth of 23 feet.

The U.S. Coast Guard said that there are no reports that the container ship was damaged and no crew members were injured. The fully-loaded vessel is not blocking any shipping lanes and has not caused any delays to operations at the port.

The Coast Guard set up a 500-yard safety zone around the ship while officials determine the best way to safely refloat the vessel without causing any damage to the environment.

Petty Officer 1st Class Steve Lehmann, a spokesman for the Coast Guard's Mid-Atlantic district, told ABC News that a timeline to free the vessel has not been established and that freeing the ship is a "logistical challenge."

"We're making sure all boxes are checked," he said.

Investigators are also trying to assess if the grounding was the result of a mechanical failure or operator error.

The Ever Forward is owned by Evergreen Marine Corp., the same company that owned the Ever Given, which ran aground in the Suez Canal last year, blocking one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world for six days.