The Fender Custom Shop has partnered with Hot Wheels to create 16 one-of-a-kind guitars inspired by one of the most iconic toy brands. Each guitar was designed by one of Fender's 11 master builders and five apprentices and mirrors the aesthetic of a car from Hot Wheels' originals collection. Every model comes with a Hot Wheels strap, pick set and hardshell case, all adorned in the brand’s signature orange and blue, as well as the actual car that inspired the guitar and a certificate of authenticity.

“We’re honored to be working with Mattel to bring this Hot Wheels collection to life,” Mike Lewis, VP Product Development, Fender Custom Shop™, said in a statement. “For years, we’ve taken a deep source of inspiration from the automobile industry and with such a unique take on cars, Hot Wheels was always a dream partner. Each builder crafted their own guitar with world-class creativity and we can’t wait for people globally to see these collectible products.”

“The Hot Wheels team is thrilled to create such a special collection of guitars with the global leaders of musical instruments at Fender Custom Shop,” added Ted Wu, Global Head of Hot Wheels Design at Mattel. “Both of our brands trace their roots back to California, with Hot Wheels embodying SoCal car culture and Fender synonymous with Los Angeles rock ‘n’ roll. We can’t wait for artists and car enthusiasts alike to see these one-of-a-kind designs.”

The collection features some of Fender's most well-known models, including the Stratocaster®, Precision Bass®, Telecaster®, Jaguar® and Katana™.

"Hot Wheels rides have been just as much part of our team's childhood as classic guitars, so getting the opportunity to create one-of-a-kind instruments inspired by some of our favorite cars has been a dream," Dennis Galuszka, FCS Master Builder, said. "Each builder brought their own unique take to the design process, which was influenced by the years of childhood nostalgia and the iconic orange track. The final results are works of art that pay tribute to both Fender and Hot Wheels."

Watch a video about the Fender x Hot Wheels collection above and get more info here.