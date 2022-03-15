Have You Crossed Anything Off This Utah Bucket List?

By Dani Medina

March 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

In the mood for your next adventure? Look no further.

Utah has so much to offer — so much, that it has been included in a viral Facebook post along with a list of bucket list locations you must visit! "Oh my goodness so many great bucket list ideas!!! 😁 My friend sent me these today and I’m definitely saving them for reference… So many places I want to see!!! 💃," the post said.

Here's a look at all the bucket list locations you must visit in Utah:

  • Angels Landing
  • Zion National Park
  • Arches National Park
  • Lakw Powell
  • Mystic Hot Springs
  • Salt Lake City
  • Park City in winter
  • Zion Narrows
  • Delicate Arch
  • The Wave
  • Reflection Canyon
  • Double Arch
  • Bonneville Salt Flats
  • Canyonlands National Park
  • Capitol Reef National Park
  • Bryce Canyon National Park
  • Goblin Valley State Park
  • Leprechaun Canyon
  • Uinta Mountain Flowers
  • Saratoga Hot Springs
  • Valley of Fire Hike
  • Dead Horse Point
  • Monument Valley
  • Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument
  • Zebra Slot Canyon
  • Peek-A-Boo Slot Canyon
  • Ogden Canyon
  • Forrest Gump Point
  • Snow Canyon
  • St. George
  • Utah Lake
  • Moqui Caverns

Posted by Courtney Luper on Monday, March 7, 2022
