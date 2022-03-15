Have You Crossed Anything Off This Utah Bucket List?
By Dani Medina
March 15, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
In the mood for your next adventure? Look no further.
Utah has so much to offer — so much, that it has been included in a viral Facebook post along with a list of bucket list locations you must visit! "Oh my goodness so many great bucket list ideas!!! 😁 My friend sent me these today and I’m definitely saving them for reference… So many places I want to see!!! 💃," the post said.
Here's a look at all the bucket list locations you must visit in Utah:
- Angels Landing
- Zion National Park
- Arches National Park
- Lakw Powell
- Mystic Hot Springs
- Salt Lake City
- Park City in winter
- Zion Narrows
- Delicate Arch
- The Wave
- Reflection Canyon
- Double Arch
- Bonneville Salt Flats
- Canyonlands National Park
- Capitol Reef National Park
- Bryce Canyon National Park
- Goblin Valley State Park
- Leprechaun Canyon
- Uinta Mountain Flowers
- Saratoga Hot Springs
- Valley of Fire Hike
- Dead Horse Point
- Monument Valley
- Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument
- Zebra Slot Canyon
- Peek-A-Boo Slot Canyon
- Ogden Canyon
- Forrest Gump Point
- Snow Canyon
- St. George
- Utah Lake
- Moqui Caverns
Oh my goodness so many great bucket list ideas!!! 😁 My friend sent me these today and I’m definitely saving them for...Posted by Courtney Luper on Monday, March 7, 2022