Judge Makes Decision On Releasing Bob Saget Death Records

A Florida judge has ruled to permanently block the release of some records related to the death of actor and comedian Bob Saget, according to the records and his family's representatives via NBC News.

The judge issued a permanent injunction Monday (March 14), one month after temporarily blocking the release of some records at the request of Saget's family.

Saget, 65, was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes on January 9.

“The entire Saget family is grateful that the judge granted their request for an injunction to preserve Bob’s dignity, as well as their privacy rights, especially after suffering this unexpected and tragic loss,” Saget’s family said in a statement obtained by NBC News.

“We are pleased this issue has been resolved, and the healing process can continue to move forward,” the family added. “All of the prayers and well wishes continuously extended to the family are beyond appreciated.”

Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, and her three daughters filed a lawsuit against the Orange County Sheriff John W. Mina and District Nine Medical Examiner's Office in an effort to prohibit some investigation records from being released publicly in February.

"In the process of these investigations, Defendants created records which include photographs, video recordings, audio recordings, statutorily protected autopsy information, and all other statutorily protected information," the lawsuit stated via CNN ﻿last month. "Upon information and belief, some of these Records graphically depict Mr. Saget, his likeness or features, or parts of him, and were made by Defendants during Defendants' investigations."

Saget's family argued that the information being released publicly would cause them to "suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress," according to the lawsuit.

Saget was on tour and had performed at the Ponte Verda Concert Hall in Jacksonville hours before his death.

Saget is best known for his role as patriarch Danny Tanner on the popular ABC sitcom Full House, a role he revived decades later for the Netflix reboot, Fuller House in 2016, as well as the original host of America's Funniest Home Videos from 1989-97.