Mase Appears To Diss Diddy On New Song

By Tony M. Centeno

March 15, 2022

Mase and Diddy
Photo: Getty Images

Ma$e is making a comeback to the rap game, and he's already ruffling feathers with his new song.

On Monday, March 15, the Harlem native uploaded his new song "Oracle 2: Standing On Bodies". The song serves as the sequel to the rapper-turned-pastor's 2017 song "The Oracle," which is a diss track aimed at Cam'Ron. Ma$e doesn't specifically name Diddy by name. However, some of the lyrics he drops in the song appear to reference his former Bad Boy Records boss.

"We ain't gang, we ain't goals/We ain't family, we ain't foes/And we definitely not bros, We ain't nothin', n***a," Ma$e repeats in the chorus.

Ma$e started his career under Bad Boy Records in 1996. After dropping his critically-acclaimed album Harlem World in '97 and Double Up in '99, Ma$e retired from music later that year to pursue his career as a minister. In 2004, the rapper, born Mason Betha, made a comeback with his Welcome Back album. Following his second retirement from music in 2009, Ma$e continued to grow as a pastor. Last year, he was named as a pastor at an Atlanta church following his studies at Clark Atlanta University. Apparently, even after all of his time working as a man of God, Ma$e still sounds like he's got a bone to pick with Diddy.

"Yeah, I’m just a Harlem n***a reppin’ down a Vegas strip with my own Suge/You from Mt. Vernon, n***a, go and rep your own hood," Ma$e raps on the track. "I’m not hating on your billi' worth/Right now, I’m only saying what you really work/You ain’t no architect, You just a n***a who know how to market death/Go pay his mother what she really worth, n***a."

Back in 2020, Ma$e called out Diddy after the Bad Boy founder aired out the Recording Academy for not taking Hip-Hop and R&B from black artists seriously. In his now-deleted rant he posted to Instagram, Ma$e listed his own issues with Diddy.

“Your past business practices knowingly has continued purposely starved your artist and been extremely unfair to the very same artist that helped u obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Badboy label,” he wrote. “For example, u still got my publishing from 24 years ago in which u gave me $20k. Which makes me never want to work w/ u as any artist wouldn’t. You bought it for about 20k & I offered you 2m in cash. This is not black excellence at all.”

The song, which is also known as "Oracle 2: The Liberation of Mason Betha," also mentions Ma$e's attempt to buy back his masters and the media mogul's recent name change.

"N****s sayin' let it go/You buggin' n***a, I can't let it be/Tell n****s don't call for me, I can only talk for me/I know what my budget read/I read the budget every week," he spits. "Then they tried to dangle money, they didn't think I'd ever leave/N****s never pay the artists/But they love to pay the freaks."

"Since Cain killed Abel, I'm able to kill Cain/Love don't steal, my n***a, change your name," Ma$e raps.

