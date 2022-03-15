North Carolina Doctor Competes On 'Penn & Teller' Magic Show

A North Carolina doctor took a break from saving lives to take part in a magical competition aimed at fooling two of the most notable magic experts.

From medicine to magic, Dr. Scott Kahn has a vast range of skills. According to ABC 11, he has loved magic since he was a young boy, but now he spends most of his time as a primary care physician in Clayton. Just because he's a doctor, however, doesn't mean he gave up his slight-of-hand skills. In fact, he uses some of his tricks to ease his patients' anxiety and make a trip to the doctor more enjoyable.

"I think now as I'm older, I really had a lot of success in mixing magic with practice in medicine," Kahn said.

He took those skills to TV earlier this month when he was featured on the reality show Penn & Teller: Fool Us, where he attempted to fool the iconic duo on their stage show, the news outlet reports. While he ultimately couldn't confound the two magicians, he was happy to have the chance to show off his skills.

"It's been a rough time for myself and my colleagues," Kahn said. "It's fun fo me to have this as an outlet to step away from things."