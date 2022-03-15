Patriots Trading Chase Winovich

By Jason Hall

March 15, 2022

Jacksonville Jaguars v New England Patriots
Photo: Getty Images

The New England Patriots are trading edge rusher Chase Winovich to the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday (March 15).

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero initially reported Winovich was traded for linebacker Mack Wilson, with Winovich later confirming his departure in a tweet expressing his gratitude for his time in New England.

"I am so grateful for my experience in New England. The love, spirit, and support have been absolutely unreal. This entire region will always hold the most special of places in my heart. The time is now for the next chapter of my journey," Winovich tweeted Tuesday morning after news of his trade became public.

The trade cannot be made official until 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday (March 15), which marks the official start of the 2022 NFL year.

Winovich, a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection at the University of Michigan, was selected by the Patriots at No. 77 overall in the third-round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania native appeared in 13 games during his rookie season but -- despite making nine starts -- played less snaps in 2020.

Winovich has recorded 11 sacks during his three-year NFL career, but had zero in 2021.

Wilson was selected by the Browns at No. 155 overall in the fifth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft and has started 28 of the 43 games he's appeared in during his three-year career, but also saw a decrease in playing time in 2021, playing nearly as many snaps on special teams as linebacker last season.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.