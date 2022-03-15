Patriots Trading Chase Winovich

The New England Patriots are trading edge rusher Chase Winovich to the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday (March 15).

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero initially reported Winovich was traded for linebacker Mack Wilson, with Winovich later confirming his departure in a tweet expressing his gratitude for his time in New England.

"I am so grateful for my experience in New England. The love, spirit, and support have been absolutely unreal. This entire region will always hold the most special of places in my heart. The time is now for the next chapter of my journey," Winovich tweeted Tuesday morning after news of his trade became public.