Patriots Trading Another Veteran -- This Time To Tom Brady's Bucs: Report
By Jason Hall
March 15, 2022
Tom Brady will be getting some added protection on the offensive line from a longtime former New England Patriots teammate
The Patriots have traded offensive guard Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a fifth-round pick, sources with knowledge of the trade confirmed to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.
Mason was selected by New England at No. 131 overall in the fourth-round of the 2015 NFL Draft and has spent his entire seven-year NFL career with the franchise, which included the last five of Brady's 20-year tenure in New England.
The 28-year-old lineman member of the Patriots' Super Bowl lI and LIII teams and has started 98 of the 103 games he's appeared in during his NFL career.
#Patriots trading G Shaq Mason to the #Buccaneers, sources tell me and @RapSheet— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2022
The move comes hours after the Patriots reportedly agreed to a trade sending edge rusher Chase Winovich to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for linebacker Mack Wilson, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero initially reported, with Winovich later confirming the news in a post showing his gratitude for his time in New England.
Trade! The #Patriots are sending OLB Chase Winovich to the #Browns for LB Mack Wilson, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2022
"I am so grateful for my experience in New England. The love, spirit, and support have been absolutely unreal. This entire region will always hold the most special of places in my heart. The time is now for the next chapter of my journey," Winovich tweeted Tuesday morning after news of his trade became public.
I am so grateful for my experience in New England.— Chase Winovich (@Wino) March 15, 2022
The love, spirit, and support have been absolutely unreal.
This entire region will always hold the most special of places in my heart.
The time is now for the next chapter of my journey.
📖💓✌🏻🍯
Trades cannot be made official until 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday (March 15), which marks the official start of the 2022 NFL year.