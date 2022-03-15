Patriots Trading Another Veteran -- This Time To Tom Brady's Bucs: Report

Tom Brady will be getting some added protection on the offensive line from a longtime former New England Patriots teammate

The Patriots have traded offensive guard Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a fifth-round pick, sources with knowledge of the trade confirmed to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

Mason was selected by New England at No. 131 overall in the fourth-round of the 2015 NFL Draft and has spent his entire seven-year NFL career with the franchise, which included the last five of Brady's 20-year tenure in New England.

The 28-year-old lineman member of the Patriots' Super Bowl lI and LIII teams and has started 98 of the 103 games he's appeared in during his NFL career.