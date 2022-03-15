Pusha-T, No Malice Mourn Their Father's Death

Blood brothers Pusha-T and No Malice are in mourning after they lost their family's patriarch over the weekend.

On Monday, March 14, the "Diet Coke" rapper confirmed that his father, Gene Elliott Thornton Sr., passed away in a touching Instagram post. In the post, King Push includes a photo of his son, Nigel Brixx, sitting on his G-Pop's lap and a heartwarming video of Pusha and his son saying goodbye to him. Push also eulogized his father in the caption.

“I love you Dad…you taught me to remain poised, to always be calculated, to be prideful, and to respect hustle and hard work but to know the difference between the two,” Push wrote. “I am who I am because of you and I’ve always been proud to be your son. We are all gonna miss you… R.I.P. Gene Elliott Thornton Sr. P.S. We all know what this is abt, kiss my mom for me.”