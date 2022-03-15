Pusha-T, No Malice Mourn Their Father's Death
By Tony M. Centeno
March 15, 2022
Blood brothers Pusha-T and No Malice are in mourning after they lost their family's patriarch over the weekend.
On Monday, March 14, the "Diet Coke" rapper confirmed that his father, Gene Elliott Thornton Sr., passed away in a touching Instagram post. In the post, King Push includes a photo of his son, Nigel Brixx, sitting on his G-Pop's lap and a heartwarming video of Pusha and his son saying goodbye to him. Push also eulogized his father in the caption.
“I love you Dad…you taught me to remain poised, to always be calculated, to be prideful, and to respect hustle and hard work but to know the difference between the two,” Push wrote. “I am who I am because of you and I’ve always been proud to be your son. We are all gonna miss you… R.I.P. Gene Elliott Thornton Sr. P.S. We all know what this is abt, kiss my mom for me.”
Pusha's brother, No Malice, also took the time out to pay homage to his late dad. In the sole post on his Instagram timeline, the eldest Thornton brother said a prayer for his father.
“You told me Psalm 34:19 was your favorite verse,” No Malice wrote in his caption. “Right now, I clutch it with both hands. We all love you dad. You were everything a father is supposed to be. ‘Many are the afflictions of the righteous: But the LORD delivereth him out of them ALL.’ Psalm 34:19 KJV #TogetherAgain #Jesus #Salvation.”
The Thornton brothers' father passed away just a few months after they lost their mother, Mildred. Last November, Push took to Instagram to mourn his late mother and thanked her for waiting up to meet his son.
At the moment, the cause of Mr. Thornton's death has not been confirmed. We send our deepest condolences to Pusha-T, No Malice and their families during this difficult time.