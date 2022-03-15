Russian Woman Who Protested War On Live TV Was Immediately Arrested

A Russian woman who protested the war in Ukraine during a live TV broadcast was arrested and has refused to renounce her statement. Marina Ovsyannikova, who works as an editor at Channel One, walked behind the news anchor holding a sign that read, "No war," in English.

The sign also said, "Don't believe the propaganda. They're lying to you here. Russians for peace," in Russian. At the bottom, the sign said "Russians against War" in English.

A friend of Ovsyannikova told The Guardian that she had been planning the protest for several days.

"The anger has been building up with her ever since the war started," her friend told the news outlet. "Two days ago, she told me how she was going to do it."

Ovsyannikova, who has a Ukrainian parent, also released a pre-recorded video in which she lamented spreading Russian propaganda.

"Regrettably, for a number of years, I worked on Channel One and worked on Kremlin propaganda, I am very ashamed of this right now," she said.

Ovsyannikova was taken into custody following the incident, and her whereabouts were unknown until she made an appearance in court. She refused to rescind her comments and was charged with organizing an uncoordinated action. According to the Russian news outlet Mediazona, Ovsyannikova was found guilty and fined 30,000 rubles ($280).