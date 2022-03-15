Senate Unanimously Approves Permanent Daylight Savings Time Bill

The United States Senate voted unanimously in favor of a bill to make Daylight Savings Time permanent on Tuesday (March 15), Reuters.com reports.

The Sunshine Protection Act aims to put an end to the twice changing of clocks and, therefore, bring later sunsets during the winter season.

The bill still needs to be approved by the U.S. House of Representatives and have the support of President Joe Biden before going into law.

Last Sunday (March 13), most of the U.S. observed Daylight Savings Time by moving their clocks ahead one hour, a timeframe that will continue until standard time resumes in November 2022.

Senator Marco Rubio -- a co-sponsor of the bipartisan bill alongside Democrat Sheldon Whiteside -- said supporters of the bill agreed to modify its effective date to be delayed until November 2023 after receiving input from airlines and broadcasters.

Health groups have publicly called for a permanent end to seasonal shifting clocks, which was first implemented in the U.S. in 1918.

Last week, health experts cited sleep deprivation and other health problems as negative effects brought on by the changing of the clocks during a House heading last week, Axios reports.