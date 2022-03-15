Sewer Data Suggest Another Rise In COVID Cases Is Coming

Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that approximately one third of wastewater sampling sites nationwide are showing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The CDC shared a news release on Tuesday (March 15) regarding the SARS-CoV-2 RNA Levels in Wastewater in the United States, which confirmed that 145 wastewater sampling sites of the 401 included had an increase of 10% or more in coronavirus wastewater levels between February 24 and March 10.

Additionally, 62% of those sites had an increase of 1,000% or more, while 48 showed a varying rise between 100 and 999%, the data showed.

Bloomberg.com initially reported Monday (March 14) that the wastewater network monitoring coronavirus trends provided a warning that another spike was taking place in parts of the U.S. after analyzing the data from the CDC.

Last month, the CDC announced it would publicly share its results from its National Wastewater Surveillance System as part of its online COVID-19 data tracker.

The examination of wastewater includes household and building toilets, showers and sinks, as well as other sources including rain and industrial wastewater, but only serves to provide an early warning about possible rises, but not confirmation, of COVID cases and trends.