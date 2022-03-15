Sewer Data Suggest Another Rise In COVID Cases Is Coming

By Jason Hall

March 15, 2022

A "COVID-19 Drive-Up Testing" Sign Sits in the Foreground While Two Female Nurses Wearing Gowns and Surgical Face Masks Talk to Patients in their Cars in a Drive-Up (Drive Through) COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Testing Line Outside a Medical Clinic/Hospital Outd
Photo: Getty Images

Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that approximately one third of wastewater sampling sites nationwide are showing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The CDC shared a news release on Tuesday (March 15) regarding the SARS-CoV-2 RNA Levels in Wastewater in the United States, which confirmed that 145 wastewater sampling sites of the 401 included had an increase of 10% or more in coronavirus wastewater levels between February 24 and March 10.

Additionally, 62% of those sites had an increase of 1,000% or more, while 48 showed a varying rise between 100 and 999%, the data showed.

Bloomberg.com initially reported Monday (March 14) that the wastewater network monitoring coronavirus trends provided a warning that another spike was taking place in parts of the U.S. after analyzing the data from the CDC.

Last month, the CDC announced it would publicly share its results from its National Wastewater Surveillance System as part of its online COVID-19 data tracker.

The examination of wastewater includes household and building toilets, showers and sinks, as well as other sources including rain and industrial wastewater, but only serves to provide an early warning about possible rises, but not confirmation, of COVID cases and trends.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.