Three European Leaders Heading To Kyiv To Meet With Ukrainian President

The prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland, and Slovenia are traveling to Ukraine to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv.

"The visit is organized in consultation with the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen," the Polish government said in a statement.

"The purpose of the visit is to confirm the unequivocal support of the entire European Union for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine," the statement continued. "The aim of this visit is also to present a broad package of support for the Ukraine and Ukrainians. International community has been informed about the visit by international organizations, i.a. the UN."

While all three leaders represent NATO countries, Zelensky said that while he understands that Ukraine cannot be admitted to the military alliance, he hopes to reach a compromise that includes security guarantees.

"If we cannot enter through open doors, then we must cooperate with the associations with which we can, which will help us, protect us ... and have separate guarantees," Zelenskyy said, according to Reuters.

The visit comes as Russia continues to launch attacks in cities across Ukraine, including airstrikes in residential neighborhoods of Kyiv. As a result of the ongoing attacks, officials have ordered a 35-hour curfew in the city that will begin on Tuesday (March 15) night.