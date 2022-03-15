Washington Teacher Reprimanded Over Racy Joke With Students

A Washington state teacher received a formal letter of reprimand after making lewd jokes with students, Q13 FOX reports.

Casey Anderson's sexually suggestive comment came during an exchange between students about a "cat butt" tissue dispenser in the classroom. The teacher, who works in the Anacortes School District, reportedly described using Vaseline to load tissues into the dispenser on Facebook, too.

"So in my room (picture attached) I have a cat butt tissue dispenser. Currently, the dispenser is out of tissues. A student noticed this and asked, 'How do you refill it?' I pause for a moment, then tell my class, 'I turn down the lights, put on some soft music, and use a LOT of vasoline,'" Anderson said on social media, per Q13 FOX. "I may have them retrieved [sic] a big container of petroleum jelly I had in my closet (for…reasons…) and placed it right by the cat. Class took a turn after that."

Reporters explained petroleum jelly is sometimes used as a sexual lubricant.

"Both the post and the conversation were inappropriate and not tolerated by the district," Anacortes School District Superintendent Justin Irish told Fox News. "The teacher admitted the conduct and has been cooperative with the investigation."

Outraged parents have called for Anderson's termination, but school officials say firing her would be "too extreme."

"Although this conduct is concerning, it does not merit such an extreme result as termination," Irish clarified. "The district reached its decision in consultation with legal counsel, the teacher’s union, and applicable state laws. The district expects all employees to adhere to professional standards and will continue to work with all staff to ensure that those standards are met."